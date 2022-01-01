Not Available

Welcome to the Rock & Roll Jeopardy! guide at TV Tome! What do you get when you cross one of the most beloved game shows in TV history with the sound that forever changed popular music for all time? You get Rock & Roll Jeopardy! On August 8, 1998, MTV2 (the sister music channel to MTV) launched R&RJ!. What it is, basically, is the game of Jeopardy! we've come to know and love; only the categories are all about rock and roll music, from Bill Haley & The Comets to The Beatles to Britney Spears. The show is hosted by the 'tall, dark, and handsome' Jeff Probst, who before R&RJ! was a reporter for the syndicated Access Hollywood, and before that, was seen on cable channel FX (the same channel where current Hollywood Squares host Tom Bergeron got his start); and also features Loretta Fox as its announcer.