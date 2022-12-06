Not Available

Rock School

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Wild KISS frontman Gene Simmons has just six weeks to transform prim and proper thirteen year-olds from Christ's Hospital boarding school on the outskirts of London into hardcore rock n rollers. Are the students ready to transition from classically trained musicians into headbangers? Can Gene handle the stress of tutoring the straight-laced students? The students must audition and learn to deal with the pressures of writing and recoding a song. For their final exam the rockers will open for heavy metal gods, Motorhead, in a concert for 5000 fans!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images