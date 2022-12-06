Rock School

Not Available

Wild KISS frontman Gene Simmons has just six weeks to transform prim and proper thirteen year-olds from Christ's Hospital boarding school on the outskirts of London into hardcore rock n rollers. Are the students ready to transition from classically trained musicians into headbangers? Can Gene handle the stress of tutoring the straight-laced students? The students must audition and learn to deal with the pressures of writing and recoding a song. For their final exam the rockers will open for heavy metal gods, Motorhead, in a concert for 5000 fans!