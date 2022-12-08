Not Available

Rock Soldiers. They’re a necessity for every touring band. With top shelf organisational skills and knowledge of complex lighting, sound and staging equipment, they are the backbone of the music industry. MAX salutes the people who offer their blood, sweat and tears in the name of live music, in an exclusive, new 10-part series, ROCK SOLDIERS. There is no margin for error when it comes to a Rock Soldier’s work and it can often be an under-appreciated job. If something goes wrong, they cop the blame. But if everything goes right, no one notices them. A candid and eye-opening series, ROCK SOLDIERS goes behind the scenes to bring you, for the first time, a warts and all view of what it is like to be part of the road crew at some of Australia’s biggest festivals and concerts. Hosted and narrated by Shane, a former Rock Soldier himself, ROCK SOLDIERS follows a team of road crew stalwarts. A bunch of colourful characters, we meet Trogg, Cam, Steve, Jon and the legendary Howard, who uncover the hidden world of the Australian roadie. From the logistics of the Big Day Out, the complexity of touring major international acts such as Iron Maiden, to the punishing schedules of local stars such as Jimmy Barnes. Witness the breakneck speed at which these experts work, getting enormous tours around the country and the unimaginable deadlines they have to meet in order to ensure that the show goes on. Go backstage with ROCK SOLDIERS to see what it takes to get the show on the road, on-time, every time.