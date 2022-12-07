Rock Stars

Not Available

Now, this docu-series has nothing to do with music. It chronicles the lives of a tight-knit company of rock technicians as they trek all over North America to stop nature in its tracks and prevent treacherous rock slides with the potential to kill unsuspecting travelers or even destroy entire communities. At a risky job site in Niagara Falls, the show joins the veterans who have experience on the slopes of mountains as they train the rookies in this highly skilled profession that requires leaving one’s family behind and being on call 24/7 for any emergency that arises. With situations ripe for collapse at any moment, these crews must also battle Mother Nature as they face the falling rock. They’ll scale boulders as big as an automobile, manhandle 300-pound hydraulic drills and stab 25-foot steel rods into sheer rock, all while hanging hundreds of feet above the ground