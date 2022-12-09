Rock This Boat: New Kids on the Block

Not Available

Die-hard fans take the vacation of a lifetime when they board a cruise with the sole intention of being near the members of their favorite band for just a few days. New Kids on the Block (NKOTB), one of the hottest boy bands in music history with more than 80 million albums sold worldwide, will set sail on the wildly popular, sold out cruise with their most loyal fans for a four-day adventure at sea. The cast includes a whole range of NKOTB devotees from three sisters taking the family cruise they've always dreamt about to a group of single moms looking to let their hair down by partying with rock stars. Sail on back to your youth with Rock This Boat - celebrating fandom like never before.