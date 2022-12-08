Not Available

They may not be the brightest monkeys in the universe, but they’re certainly the most entertaining. Rocket Monkeys introduces the world to brothers Gus and Wally, two inept monkeys who spend their days wreaking havoc on an intergalactic scale. Featuring voice work by some of Canada’s brightest comedy stars, including Mark McKinney (voice of Lord Peel), Seán Cullen (voice of Gus) and introducing Mark Edwards (voice of Wally), Rocket Monkeys explores the bizarre and hilarious cosmic exploits of primate siblings Gus and Wally. Inexplicably charged with carrying out all kinds of important missions, the brothers tend to cause more intergalactic calamity than they could ever prevent. Luckily they have plenty of help from YAY-OK, their dashing and devoted (if slightly outdated) robot.