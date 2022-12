Not Available

Rocket Power is about four friends who are addicted to action and extreme sports. Otto Rocket, his sister Reggie, and their pals Twister and Sam excel at just about every aggressive sport you can imagine. All that competition can get, well, pretty competitive sometimes. So it's a good thing folks like Otto and Reggie's dad Ray and his business partner Tito Makani are around to remind everyone that way cool friendships are more important than winning events.