Rocket Science (2002)

Rocket Science take an inspired look at the history of space exploration. Through personal interviews, never-before-seen film footage, and classified tours of top-secret facilities, Rocket Science investigates the most exciting moments in the race to reach space. Some of science's most significant breakthroughs are highlighted ... everything from building the first rockets, to Chuck Yeager breaking the sound barrier and Neil Armstrong landing on the moon. Colorful commentary and personal anecdotes from the people who influenced and shaped space flight add a captivating element of human drama to this unique series. Just a few of the exclusive interviews include: Walter Cronkite, Chuck Yeager, Scott Crossfield, James Lovell, Frank Borman, Gene Cernan, Wally Schirra, and Gene Krantz. Rocket Science also visits a variety of locations where ground breaking research and advancements in aerospace technology took place. These include the legendary Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the facility responsible for developing the first American satellite and most of the later planetary space probes; Lovelace Clinic, the training and testing ground for NASA astronauts; and Edwards Air Force Base, the site where the sound barrier was first broken.