Join seasoned fisherman Guy Elson as he travels around the globe in search of the best game fishing on offer in brand new series ‘Rod And Rucksack’. Journeying from the dense jungles of South America to the wilds of British Columbia, Guy experiences local customs and absorbs the beauty of these remote locations whilst taking part in extreme fishing challenges. Living with local people, who act as guides, he pits his fishing wits against many of the fiercest fighting fish imaginable. Follow Guy on his extraordinary adventure as he explores natural world in all its wild and untamed glory and encounters an abundance of magnificent wildlife that is rarely seen by man.