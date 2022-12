Not Available

Welcome to the Rodeo Wrecks guide at TV Tome. Rodeo Wrecks is a fast-paced reality show exposing the skill and courage of all Bull and Horse Rodeo competitors. This programme features some of the worst accidents ever witnessed in professional Rodeo. Hosted by Eight Time World Champion Rodeo Rider - Don Gay, Rodeo Wrecks will keep you on the edge of your seat and sadistically entertained.