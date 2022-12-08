Not Available

Rogue

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Undercover Rogue Productions

"Rogue" revolves around Grace, a morally and emotionally-conflicted undercover detective who is tormented by the possibility that her own actions contributed to her son’s death. Grace’s search for the truth is further complicated by her forbidden relationship with Jimmy, the crime boss who may have played a hand in the crime. A smart, complex, character-led thriller, "Rogue" explores loss, grief, identity, family bonds, second chances and redemption. Both Grace and Jimmy not only struggle with who they are, they struggle with who they want to be. Both cross the line – morally, emotionally, sexually – with devastating consequences for their own lives and those around them.

Cast

Cole HauserEthan Kelly
Richard SchiffMarty Stein
Meaghan RathClea Annou
Ashley GreeneMia Rochlan

