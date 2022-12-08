Not Available

The tiny independent island of Rogue’s Rock is run by Wing Commander Rogue (Donald Hewlett) and his loyal friends - including his faithful batman Hawkins (Harold Goodwin), dodgy shopkeeper Will Polberry (Royston Tickner) and Ilse (Katya Wyeth). The adventure begins when two strange Germans arrive on the island searching for the wreck of a fabulous treasure ship. Soon, everyone on the island is caught up in a huge plot to seize the world’s oil rigs and battling an evil Arab government for priceless treasure buried beneath the desert sands! Made by Southern Television for the ITV Network. Sadly, the entire series does not survive intact in the archives.