Rokka: Braves of the Six Flowers

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Fantasy

Director

Takeo Takahashi

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Passione

A millennium ago, The Saint of the Single Flower saved the world and banished a mighty evil power. The Saint prophesized the evil’s return as well as the emergence of six heroes who would be chosen to banish it again. Since then, twice the evil has returned and twice six heroes have defeated it. Now, as evil has arisen again, a third generation of heroes gather to defeat it once more—this time, however, there are seven instead of six...

Cast

Soma SaitoAdlet
Aoi YukiFlamie
Kenichi SuzumuraHans
Rina SatouMaura
Ai KakumaChamot
Kouki UchiyamaGoldov

