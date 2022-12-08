Roland and Rattfink

Not Available

The cartoons concerned blonde, good-looking, pacifist Roland and the many attempts by the evil, mustachioed Rattfink to ruin his good time. The cartoons were surprisingly off-beat and painted the two characters as extreme polar opposites. Roland seemed to parody the peace-loving, 'Make Love, Not War,' long-haired 'good guy' as a gentle, kind, and soft-hearted youth. Rattfink was, however, a cynical, mischievous, negative and malicious man (appearing older than Roland) out to destroy anything happy or positive. -From Pink Panther: The Ultimate Guide to the Coolest Cat in Town. by Beck, Jerry (2006) New York, New York: Dorling Kindersley, Ltd.. pp. 54–55, 102–103. ISBN 0-7566-1033-8.