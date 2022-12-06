Not Available

To describe Playhouse Disney's perennial preschool favorite, think Teletubbies meets The Jetsons. This loving, traditional family--Mr. And Mrs. Polie, 6-year-old Olie, sister Zowie, and Grandpa Pappy--are hairless beings with antennas, glassy eyes and noodle arms, set in a fruit-striped computer animated household of living appliances. Okey Dokey? While parents scratch their heads as to what makes this program work, preschoolers are enamored with the soothing storylines, predictable endings and deliberate pace of the Emmy-award winning show. A trio of hardly-haunted tales makes up this celebratory 24-minute show. Theme Song: Way up high in the Rolie Polie sky Is a little round planet of a really nice guy He's Rolie Polie Olie He's small and smart and round And in the land of curves and curls He's the swellest kid around Howdy! Howdy! Hooray! Hooray! And in the land of curves and curls He's the swellest kid around He's Ro