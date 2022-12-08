Not Available

Zach Anner is obsessed with travel. In "Rollin' With Zach," he takes an authentic and often humorous approach to seeing the country. Anner may have cerebral palsy, but that's never stopped him! In every episode, Anner explores a new city and conquers his "top five" list for the destination, traveling from coast to coast. Each episode is filled with humor and emotion, as Anner meets new people, indulges in his favorite treats, and attempts new and exciting experiences he never thought possible! From surfing to sailing, rock climbing to water-skiing, he challenges himself to try the unexpected, and at times - the seemingly impossible. When things don't go as planned, Anner embraces the problem with his sharp sense of humor and a positive attitude, because travel is an adventure and sometimes you just have to "roll with it."