Rolling Love

Leng Lie comes from a well-off family and is a Cordon Bleu trained chef who is widely acclaimed for his nearly perfect cuisine. He is admired Internationally by women and chefs as a representative of the highest standards. Though in Leng Lie's heart there is a regret from a Valentines Day two years in the past, as singer/songwriter Guan Xiao Shu suddenly hit the big time. Xiao Shu and Leng Lie grew up together as close friends until one day, Valentine's Day, Leng Lie decided to confess his feelings. Unfortunately, an unexpected accident took place that day. Xiao Shu was victim of a car accident which stole her eyesight. Feeling responsible, Leng Lie decided to take care of Xiao Shu's future, but not wanting a love based on remorse, Xiao Shu rejected him. One day Xiao Shu entered the "Fried Rice with Egg" diner. The simple and plain fried rice she ate there had an odd effect on her. She felt relaxed and carefree. Odder still, the cook who prepared the meal could only cook eggs and rice. Michelin was new and a rather bumbling chef. Though Michelin possesed a latent talent for cooking he only relied on the skills his father had passed on to him. With this, he had earned himself a reputation and an income in the vilage by producing 100 plates of fried rice with egg each day. Though, upon meeting Xiao Shi the many flavors of food and love opened up to him. Likewise, Michelin's frank nature gives Xiao Shu the ability to cultivate an independent lifestyle. All the while, Leng Lie has stayed by Xiao Shu's side secretly aiding her, witnessing the growing feelings between Xiao Shu and Michelin.