Romance in the Rain is a Chinese drama television series produced by Chiung Yao, a famous novelist in Taiwan. Romance in the Rain is an adaptation of her 1964 novel Yan Yu Meng Meng. The series follows the Lu family in 1930's Shanghai, China. It stars Zhao Wei, Ruby Lin, Leo Ku, and Alec Su. It was shown on television in the following countries and regions: mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, the United States, Malaysia, South Korea, Vietnam, Australia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, France, Philippines, and Russia.