Romancing Hong Kong

Mainland entrepreneur Su Li (played by You Yong) went to Hong Kong to develop in order to cooperate with Anxin Tourism Group to develop a unique ecological resort in Hong Kong. At the reception held by Gu Donghai, chairman of Anxin Tourism Group, for his son Gu Haomin (Aaron Kwok), who returned from studying in the United States, Wekas, one of the ten richest people in Hong Kong, said to Su Li, “Thank you for your testimony in the Mainland. Son, let him go to jail, I will never let you go."