Romanians Got Talent

Not Available

Românii au talent (English: Romanians Have Talent) is a TV show which first aired on 18 February 2011. The project is a franchise of Got Talent, developed by Simco Limited. The hosts of the show are Smiley and Pavel Bartoș. The original judges were Romanian singer Andra, Pro TV star and presenter Andi Moisescu and Romanian dancer, Mihai Petre. The grand prize is €120,000. The current jury panel is : Mihaela Rădulescu,[1] one of the most important TV presenters from Romania, Andra, singer and celebrity, Bebe Cotimanis,[2] a well-known TV actor and Andi Moisescu, the Apropo TV host.