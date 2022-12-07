Not Available

Roman's empire started as a caravan park and developed into a multi-million pound leisure and travel agency, branching out to places people never knew they wanted to go. Like Somalia. His ex-glamour model wife Morwenna and his three daughters are extraordinarily close, taking time every week for an emotional 'Roman forum'. Middle daughter Nikki returns from filming B-movie thriller The Squid (They're Killermari!). Long-term boyfriend Leo (Mathew Horne) proposes, only to find she's returned with a new boyfriend - the public school rugger-boy Seb (Nicholas Burns). Meanwhile, eldest daughter Jenny (Sarah Solemani) is the proud mother of baby Nikki. Boyfriend Jase (Chris O'Dowd) has been unable to escape the relationship for several years, through a mixture of bad luck and laziness. Fatherhood is the final straw. As he looks for an escape from his new responsibilities, the baby finds a way of reaching out to him - by speaking to him through the demonic voice of Morwenna Banks. Will Leo will ever get Nikki back? Even by revealing Seb's proclivity for dressing as a baby and being spanked? Spoiled and self-centred but ultimately big-hearted, the Pretty family somehow charm their way through life. Probably because they have an obscene amount of money.