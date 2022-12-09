Romantic Repertoire

Not Available

Interior Designer Moon Sing-hong (Moses Chan) purchases a flat in anticipation of marrying his longtime girlfriend who is expected to be returning home soon after studying abroad. Without his knowledge or permission his older sister rents out his flat to popular Cantonese opera singer Kan Kit (Joyce Koi). Unable to break the rental lease, Sing-hong uses all kinds of tactics to try to make Kan Kit move out but her manager Lin Sau-fong (Louise Lee) helps her stand firm. When Sing-hong's best friend and business partner Tin Hak-kan (Evergreen Mak), meets Kit he develops an instant attraction to her and ask Sing-hong to help him pursue Kit. In order to help his friend with love Sing-hong gets close to Kit to find out about her interests. The two soon work out their differences and become friends. However their typical life is turned upside down when Kit gets into a car accident and finds her biological mother, while Sing-hong finds out his longtime girlfriend has been living in Hong Kong all along with another man.