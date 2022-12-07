Rome Revealed

Not Available

As the basis of Western civilisation, Rome is the most enduring superpower the world has ever seen. But, despite its fame, experts are still unveiling new insights into this mighty and bloodthirsty civilisation. Using interviews and dramatic reconstructions to recreate the empire's epic history, this series takes a new look at the culture that created the modern world. Featuring the latest discoveries, we delve into every aspect of Roman life - including the bloody sporting spectacle of the gladiators in the Colosseum and the technological advances that allowed the legions to crush all opposition and conquer most of the known world. Investigating the infamous assassination of Julius Cesar and exploring whether Caligula was really the insane tyrant history suggests, we also meet the legendary figures that shaped the course of the Eternal City. From the destruction of Pompeii to the fundamental changes brought about by the rise of Christianity, this is the real story of the world's greatest empire.