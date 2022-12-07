Not Available

Recently built on an artificial island, the (fictional) Tokyo Bay International Airport is equipped with the most advanced security system in the world, known as ROMES. To celebrate the airport's first anniversary, a gold statue called the "Goddess of Temptation" is placed on display at the airport. After an international group of thieves called Silverfox issues a challenge to the airport and begins exploiting the ROMES system, the director requests assistance from the brilliant Narishima Yuya, who knows the system the best out of anyone. Yuya's team of experts is assigned to combat this dangerous organization, which continues to escalate its activities. Meanwhile, Yuya himself has a different reason for coming to the airport...