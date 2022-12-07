Rome's Greatest Battles

Not Available

This well-crafted, two-part documentary takes a more sober look at its bloody past. Those naughty Romans are at it again. If it’s not orgies, it's slaughter. This could have been named Mark Antony's finest hour, as it focuses on his and Octavian's battle to avenge the assassination of Julius Caesar. Brutus and Cassius were the guilty pair and it was the end of a bloody battle they decided to do themselves in: a classic case of living and dying by the sword. It was the high point Mark Antony's career, though his life was about to get more interesting. He left his missus and shacked up with Cleopatra. Naughty Romans, like we said. The films mix fact with re-enactment.