Ronan Farrow Daily is the television news program hosted by Ronan Farrow, which began airing on MSNBC on February 24, 2014. In February 2014, Farrow received the third annual Cronkite Award for Excellence in Exploration and Journalism from Reach the World, in recognition of his work since 2001, including his being a UNICEF Spokesperson for Youth in 2001. The awarding was critiqued by some media outlets as coming just three days after Ronan Farrow Daily began airing.