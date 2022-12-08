Ronin of the Wastelands

Not Available

The television series Koyo no so-ronin or Ronin in the Wilderness aka Lowly Ronin in the Wilderness was produced by Toshiro Mifune through his own production company from 1972 to 1973. Continuing the tradition of the Yojimbo movies, Mifune Toshiro stars as Toge Kujuro, a wandering ronin searching for his own fame and happiness. With a sense of justice, he travels the countryside, with his motley collection of outcasts - a pistol-carrying ronin, a two-bit con artist and woman seeking revenge, following close behind, unwittingly righting wrongs and protecting the common man.