Not Available

Ronin Warriors

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

SUNRISE

Ronin Warriors, originally Yoroiden Samurai Troopers in Japan, is one of the oldest anime series to air largely uncut to international markets. Since its U.S. re-broadcast in the summer of 1995, its popularity and fan-following has grown tremendously. The story is about five young men with mystical armor fighting to save modern-day Japan from the evil Talpa, who wants to take over the mortal world. The series contains 39 half-hour episodes and 3 movies: Gaiden, Kikoutei Densetsu, and Message. It is one of the most faithful animes to be broadcasted on basic cable; the footage was never cut or edited, and the dialouge remains true to the original.

Cast

Kiyoyuki Yanada
Yasunori Matsumoto
Tomohiro Nishimura
Daiki Nakamura
Kumiko Watanabe
Norio Wakamoto

View Full Cast >

Images