Ronin Warriors, originally Yoroiden Samurai Troopers in Japan, is one of the oldest anime series to air largely uncut to international markets. Since its U.S. re-broadcast in the summer of 1995, its popularity and fan-following has grown tremendously. The story is about five young men with mystical armor fighting to save modern-day Japan from the evil Talpa, who wants to take over the mortal world. The series contains 39 half-hour episodes and 3 movies: Gaiden, Kikoutei Densetsu, and Message. It is one of the most faithful animes to be broadcasted on basic cable; the footage was never cut or edited, and the dialouge remains true to the original.