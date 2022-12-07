Not Available

Ronnie Corbett interviews celebrities about their favorite food and asks what they would choose as their last ever meal. Fans of Corbett’s easy charm will find heaped helpings of it in a new series he’s hosting, Ronnie Corbett’s Supper Club. It’s part chat show, part cookery show. ‘It gets about that I like to bake and cook and am quite domesticated in that way,’ he explains, ‘and someone came up with the idea of Supper Club, where I chatted to people and prepared what they’d like for supper.’