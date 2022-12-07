Ronny och Ragge

Not Available

Byhåla is a TV series with Ronny and Ragge. The series was shown on Swedish television in 1991, with Peter Settman and Williamson Granberg of the lead roles. It is about Ronnie and Ragge, two greasers from the fictional town Byhåla. Originally the series, with characters who Bernst-Gunnar as protagonists and Ronny and Ragge that supporting roles, intended as a parody of soap opera City. Ronny and Ragge, however, was soon very popular among viewers and Peter and Williamson chose to build the series (the sequel) around them. They did later series such as the funnel, and Finkel, which was shown in the talk show stereo, and cops. None of these, however, reached the same popularity as Byhåla. The TV series had two uppföjare: Byhåla 2: Back to Fårrden (1992) and Byhåla 3 (1993).