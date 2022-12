Not Available

Urban ecologist Dusty Gedge (with a name like that he's never going to be an accountant) undertakes an ambitious plan to build an indoor rainforest - complete with trees, plants, animals and insects - on top of a west-London shopping centre in time for WWF's annual Earth Hour. It's a tough project and he's on a tight schedule, but hopes are high for this expert in roof-top gardening. See how he gets on tonight and tomorrow.