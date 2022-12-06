Not Available

Room 222 chronicles the lives of teachers and students at Walt Whitman High School, in Los Angeles. The main character is Pete Dixon, an easy-going American History teacher who attempts to help out his colleagues and students. Besides his girlfriend and school counselor Liz McIntyre, he has the help of fellow teacher Alice Johnson, and the occasional interference of cynical principal Seymour Kaufman. Pete deals primarily with the racial tensions of 1960s L.A., but also the various other teenage social issues of the day.