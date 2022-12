Not Available

This series shows stories of lonely people in the age of social media. Everyone stays by themselves on the same floor, from room 401 to 410. Although their lifestyles may be different, the owner of each room has to confront with the same problem, and that is loneliness. Social media seems to be the only choice for them to have someone for talking, liking, and following. However, in reality, that loneliness cannot be deleted.