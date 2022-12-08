Not Available

In this relaunced season, Room Raiders 2.0, is raiding (searching) more that just closets and drawers. Room Raiders 2.0 is ramping up the search mission and no technology is safe from our searchers. With lives being more and more tech-savvy, contestants will be checking out the computer history, cell phones, music preferences, digital cameras and text messages of total strangers. They'll decide who to date based on the contents of not just bedrooms, but their most private possessions. So get plugged in to this season of Room Raiders 2.0.