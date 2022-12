Not Available

Premiering in October 2003, Room Raiders is now in its 4th Season and more popular than ever. This reality show puts a new twist on the dating show where contestants choose a date not by looks or charm, but by what's in their bedrooms. The catch: These unsuspecting singles have no idea their rooms are going to be raided until after they're kidnapped from their house. Let the hijinks ensue! Room Raiders airs 5 days a week at 4:30 PM on MTV.