Set in a top London hotel, this sitcom charts the hilarious complications and domestic disasters that beset a motley team of room-service waiters – from missing tips to vanishing brides, amorous dog owners to Triads. Among them is Matthew Kelly, in an early television role, alongside veteran character player Bryan Pringle as the department's formidable manager, Mr Spooner – a man who's more than capable of a little skulduggery in order to save the reputation of his staff.