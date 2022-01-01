Not Available

Roommate (Korean: 룸메이트) is a South Korean reality show; a part of SBS's Good Sunday lineup, along with Running Man. It was first aired on May 4, 2014. The show features eleven celebrities living together in a share house, sharing common spaces such as the kitchen, living room, and washrooms, as well as household tasks. The house features sixty cameras and five bedrooms. The program is a response to society today where single-person households are dramatically increasing and aims to show the life, troubles, and joys of eleven different celebrities as they form friendships, relationships and possibly enemies living together under one roof.