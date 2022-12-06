Not Available

The 21st NHK Yorudora, Roomshare no Onna centers on recently divorced Usami Usako, who also has a young son named Tarou. Usako leaves Tarou at her mother's home in Nagano to begin a new life in Tokyo, finding a job as a nutritionist at a health club there. She promises Tarou she'll come back to get him in 3 months so they can live together again. Desperate to find a temporary apartment, Usako's last resort is "roomsharing," which is living with a complete stranger and splitting the rent in an apartment or condo she wouldn't normally be able to afford. Unfortunately, the only person she can find to share a room with her that isn't too loud or too picky is a man, who makes a living as an artist. This drama follows Usako's struggles as a single working mother, and focuses on the difficulties of living with a complete stranger!