‘Real men don’t cry.’ ‘A woman’s place is at home.’ There are many such stereotypes that plague our society’s mindset at large and Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop challenges these stereotypes. Shamsher Singh Baghela wants to train his son, Roop, to become an ‘asli mard.’ But what happens when he realizes that Roop who has a heart of gold, cannot bear to mistreat women? Watch this little one and his rather big journey only on Voot.