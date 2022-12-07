Not Available

The epic tale of celebrated Pulitzer-prize winning author Alex Haley's ancestors as portrayed in the acclaimed twelve hour mini-series Roots, was first told in his 1976 bestseller Roots: The Saga of an American Family. The docu-drama covers a period of history that begins in mid-1700s Gambia, West Africa and concludes during post-Civil War United States, over 100 years later. This 1977 miniseries eventually won 9 Emmy awards, a Golden Globe award, and a Peabody award, and still stands as the most watched miniseries in U.S. history.

LeVar BurtonKunta Kinte
Cicely TysonBinta
Sandy DuncanMissy Anne Reynolds
Louis Gossett, Jr.Fiddler
Scatman CrothersMingo
Lloyd BridgesEvan Brent

