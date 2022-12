Not Available

Harry Belafonte hosts this three-part documentary tracing the history of Latin music from its African and Spanish roots to its Caribbean and Cuban flowering and its continuing popularity in America. Features performance clips from the full spectrum of Latin-influenced performers such as Desi Arnaz, Tito Puente, Dizzy Gillespie, The Miami Sound Machine, King Sunny Ade, Irakere, Ruben Blades and more.