Roots: The Next Generations

Continuing the story of Pulitzer-prize winning author Alex Haley's ancestors, this award-winning sequel to Roots picks up the story at the conclusion of the Civil War, and covers the significant historic events that impacted Haley and his family, from Reconstruction and Jim Crow, through World War I, the Great Depression, and World War II. The epic account concludes during the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s when the author himself tracks down and eventually meets his distant kin in Gambia, West Africa while preparing to write what would become his ground--breaking novel Roots: The Saga of an American Family.