Roque Santeiro is a Brazilian primetime telenovela produced and broadcast by Rede Globo. It premiered on 24 June 1985 and ended on 22 February 1986, replacing Corpo a Corpo and was replaced by Selva de Pedra. It was created by Dias Gomes —based on a play O Berço do Herói (Hero's Cradle)— and starred Regina Duarte, Lima Duarte, José Wilker, Lucinha Lins, Yoná Magalhães, Paulo Gracindo, Armando Bógus, Cássia Kis Magro, Elizângela, Fábio Júnior, Lídia Brondi, Cláudio Cavalcanti, Cláudia Raia, Lutero Luiz, Maurício Mattar, Eloísa Mafalda and Ary Fontoura. It was directed by Paul Ubiratan and has co-written by Aguinaldo Silva. Roque Santeiro became a great success, and is recognized today as one of the best telenovelas of all time. It was distributed to many countries around the world, and had an audience of 60 million viewers, remaining until today as the most-watched show in the history of Brazilian television.