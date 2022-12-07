Not Available

"Rosa Salvaje" (Wild Rosa) is a Mexican telenovela that was broadcast in 1987. It starred the popular Mexican actress Verónica Castro, who played the main character, "Rosa", co-starring with Guillermo Capetillo as her love interest and Laura Zapata as the villain of the story. This telenovela was a huge success in Mexico, Latin America, Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russia,Estonia, China the United States, Indonesia and provided the template for numerous other Latin American soap operas in terms of story, plot twists and characters for years to come.