Not Available

“Rosemary” is a drama that portrays an ordinary woman with two adorable children, who has just been informed on her terminal illness. While readjusting her surroundings, the woman becomes more aware of love for her family and is reminded of her modest but happy life. This drama has a trace of genuine human touch in that it gives you an opportunity to sense the importance of life through the eyes of terminally ill woman, where ordinary events are portrayed with beauty and inspiration.