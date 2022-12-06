Not Available

Meet Rosemary Boxer and Laura Thyme, two amateur green-fingered sleuths who came together through a mutual love of plants and troubled social lives. Together they start a new life as a gardening business, tackling horticultural problems for anybody who requires help. Mystery however is never very far behind them, and as soon as they start a new assignment they soon discover plots and conspiracies in-between the herbaceous borders. Nevertheless the dynamic and inquisitive duo tries to solve the murderous goings on, whilst dealing with problems a little closer to their profession. Welcome to the world of Rosemary and Thyme.