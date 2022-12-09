Not Available

Rosemary's agent MCA, arranged for Rosemary to star in "The Rosemary Clooney Show," in 1956-1957. The series consisted of 39 half-hour episodes, which were filmed in black and white, "with a pre-recording technique that was just as good as records." The show was syndicated so it wasn't shot on a tight weekly schedule. It took almost a year to film all the episodes. Rosemary was pregnant with her second child, Maria, during much of the series. The show's theme song was her signature song "Tenderly." Nelson Riddle served as the musical director. Rosemary said of the program, "It was an amazingly good series." Produced by The Maysville Corporation.