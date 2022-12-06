Rosemary's Baby

Not Available

Rosemary (Zoe Saldana, "Avatar," "Star Trek Into Darkness") and Guy (Patrick J. Adams, "Suits") are incredulous at their good fortune and find comfort in a strange city among their new friends and neighbors, the Castevets. This well-to-do successful older couple takes the newcomers under their wing and become very involved with the Woodhouses' lives. Things seem to be perfect as Rosemary becomes pregnant and Guy's career takes off. As their spirited best friend, Guy's co-worker Julie (Christina Cole), spends quality time with Rosemary in the city, she finds Rosemary's health worrying and cautions both of them that something isn't right. Soon there are other signs warning Rosemary to be careful. Guy seems to be pulling away from Rosemary and spending a great deal of time hanging around with Roman Castevet (Jason Isaacs, "Harry Potter" franchise). Roman's wife, the whimsical Margaux Castevet (Carole Bouquet, "For Your Eyes Only"), assures Rosemary her herbs and holistic medicine will help with the pregnancy, but are they helping or hurting? Rosemary's quizzical nature leads her to investigate the building and its past residents. She uncovers a dark past and realizes who Roman Castevet truly is. But is it too late? Are the Castavets' perceived sinister motives legitimate or all in the pregnancy brain of Rosemary?