Rosemary Shrager's School For Cooks

Not Available

Each week, 10 amateur chefs are brought into the renowned cuisine master, Rosemary Shrager's cookery school. Throughout the week, the students are divided in to two teams, and are given three recipes to make throughout the day, a starter, main and dessert courses. Every day (until Thursday), two students are eliminated, and one more is eliminated on Thursday. Therefore, three students go in to the final on Friday, the winner then gets a chance to work in a Michelin-starred restaurant.