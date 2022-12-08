Rosie (2011)

Not Available

Women in Prison is a new hour-long, three-episode docu-series. Indiana Women's Prison houses 600 inmates with maximum security and is the backdrop for this cast of surprisingly relatable and bold characters. A real-life version of "Orange Is the New Black," the program explores the lives of women who, often after one tragic misstep, end up on the wrong side of the law. Featuring profiles on a suburban soccer mom, a high school art teacher and a Preacher's daughter, these unlikely convicts confess to their shocking crimes and reveal how they've learned to survive in this hostile, alien environment.This genre-breaking format features two women in each episode and mixes the reality of prison life with dramatic recreations of how each of the characters ended up behind bars. As viewers get to know these women, they will be desperate to learn what crimes each committed, culminating in a shocking revelation at the very end of each episode.